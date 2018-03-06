CSX: 'Extreme wind gusts' led to freight train derailment

CSX is attributing "extreme wind gusts" to the derailment of a freight train on a river bridge in Maryland during last week's nor'easter.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that it's still in the process of removing two cars from the Susquehanna River near Perryville.
The train derailed Friday night about an hour northeast of Baltimore along the I-95 corridor. Authorities initially said it was unclear if wind played a role.
Marc Willis, a spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration, said the FRA does not have regulations that specify high wind gusts.
Never miss a local story.
CSX said normal train service has resumed. Authorities said there were no injuries or environmental damage.
Six cars had derailed, and four fell into the water. Three cars were empty. One had some fertilizer residue in it.
Comments