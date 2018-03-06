Congresswoman calls for removal of VA regional director

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster is calling for the removal of the New England VA system's regional director, saying he was unable to provide satisfactory answers to what he knew about deteriorating care at New Hampshire's only veterans hospital.
Kuster, a New Hampshire Democrat, has expressed concerns about Mayo-Smith's leadership. She said Tuesday they stem from growing problems at the Manchester VA Hospital, but also at the VA hospitals in Boston, Bedford, Massachusetts, and Togus, Maine.
Last year, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin replaced Mayo-Smith as leader of a task force looking at the future of the Manchester VA hospital, following concerns that he supervised personnel who were released in the wake of allegations of substandard treatment and conditions.
A message seeking comment was left with a spokeswoman for the VA New England Healthcare System.
Comments