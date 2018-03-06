Discrimination bill among efforts on Washington homelessness

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, a line of tiny houses stand with their backs to the adjacent street at a homeless encampment in Seattle. In the absence of legislation to incentivize the acceptance of Section 8 vouchers, politicians and advocates have been scrambling to keep up with the surge of unsheltered residents in the state. One answer in Seattle has been the so-called tiny houses, portable 120-square-foot shacks of simple wood construction, which now include seven villages with a capacity to house 350 people since its start in 2015. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo