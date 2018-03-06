Australia and East Timor settle bitter border differences

This undated map provided by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade shows Australia's maritime arrangements with East Timor. Australia and East Timor will sign a treaty that draws the first-ver maritime border between the neighbors, resolving years of bitter wrangling with a deal that carves up billions of dollars of oil and gas riches that lie beneath the Timor Sea. Australia and its impoverished half-island neighbor will ink the agreement at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, March 5, 2018, putting to rest a dispute that has dominated and soured relations since 2002 when East Timor emerged as a fledgling sovereign nation independent of Indonesia.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade via AP)