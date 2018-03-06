Fairbanks school district budget proposal met with concerns

Rising class sizes and employee cuts highlight the concerns that people have with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education's proposed budget for next year.
The Daily News-Miner reports that many comments on the $232 million proposed budget have come from school district employees.
Adoption of the budget for the 2018-19 school year is possible at a special Board of Education meeting on Thursday.
Among the comments is one from a West Valley High School science teacher who said his large class sizes are compromising his ability to provide students with timely feedback on their work.
Never miss a local story.
Others are concerned with the district's plan to cut art teachers and library assistants.
Comments