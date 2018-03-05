Puerto Rico governor to reduce taxes, increase salaries

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello speaks during a news conference to urge Congress to include Puerto Rico in the Supplemental Disaster Relief Package, in Washington. Rossello said Monday, March 5, 018, during his annual address that he will reduce taxes, increase the salaries of police officers and implement work requirements for those on welfare to help the U.S. territory recover from Hurricane Maria amid an 11-year economic crisis. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo