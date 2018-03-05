Plaques at Ole Miss acknowledge its historic ties to slavery

This March 12, 2017, file photo shows a statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The University of Mississippi is acknowledging its historical connections to slave labor, slave owners and officials who set policies that stripped African-Americans of voting rights after the Civil War. In 2016, the school added a plaque to provide information about slavery and the Civil War to the Confederate soldier statue that has been on campus since 1906. Beth J. Harpaz AP file