US oil expected to meet most of world's growth in demand

FILE - In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. The boom in US oil production is expected to satisfy most of the world’s growing appetite for oil through 2023, according to a new forecast by a global energy group. The International Energy Agency worries that that investment in oil exploration and production is too low. The result could be the thinnest margin of oil-production capacity over demand in more than a decade. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo