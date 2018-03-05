Hogs v. humans: Neighbors fight back against swine waste

In this photo taken Friday, July 21, 2017 young hogs gather around the water source at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C. All waste from the hogs is stored in open-air lagoons and sprayed onto fields as fertilizer. Rural residents say some of that waste gets onto and into their homes. Civil trials begin April 2018, against a subsidiary of the world's largest pork producer, and people are watching to see whether things will change and impact places such as the Everette Murphrey Farm in the country's No. 2 hog state. Gerry Broome AP Photo