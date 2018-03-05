US Navy carrier's visit to Vietnam puts China on notice

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, fishermen on board a small boat pass by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier at anchor off Manila, Philippines, for a five-day port call. For the first time since the Vietnam War, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier is visiting a Vietnamese port, seeking to bolster both countries' efforts to stem expansionism by China in the South China Sea Monday, March 5, 2018. The visit by the USS Carl Vinson brings more than 6,000 crew members to the central coastal city of Danang, the largest such U.S. military presence in Vietnam since the Southeast Asian nation was unified under Communist leadership after the war ended in 1975. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo