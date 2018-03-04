Business

Oregon Legislature gifts student $200K for youth shelter

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 02:45 PM

SALEM, Ore.

The Oregon Legislature gifted a high school student $200,000 to help fund a homeless youth shelter in Salem.

The Statesman Journal reports lawmakers included $200,000 for the shelter in a $93 million omnibus spending bill approved Saturday as the 2018 Legislative session neared its final hours.

McKay High School student Raul Marquez is trying to raise $400,000 to open the shelter in the former Catarino Cavazos Center, once a center for at-risk Latino youth that's now up for sale.

Marquez already has received a $100,000 grant from the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, where he is a teen board member, and $24,900 in community donations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marquez could not be reached for comment Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Robot claw shows intricacies of crab courtship

View More Video