Oregon Legislature gifts student $200K for youth shelter

The Oregon Legislature gifted a high school student $200,000 to help fund a homeless youth shelter in Salem.
The Statesman Journal reports lawmakers included $200,000 for the shelter in a $93 million omnibus spending bill approved Saturday as the 2018 Legislative session neared its final hours.
McKay High School student Raul Marquez is trying to raise $400,000 to open the shelter in the former Catarino Cavazos Center, once a center for at-risk Latino youth that's now up for sale.
Marquez already has received a $100,000 grant from the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, where he is a teen board member, and $24,900 in community donations.
Never miss a local story.
Marquez could not be reached for comment Saturday.
Comments