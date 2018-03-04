House Committee opposes effort to lower drinking age

A House committee is opposing a measure to lower the legal drinking age in New Hampshire and instead is recommending changing a law that applies to minors who are in cars with alcohol.
The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee did not support a bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Dan Hynes, of Merrimack, who proposed allowing 20-year-olds to drink alcohol in private settings. Instead, the committee is recommending replacing the bill with language that would broaden the exceptions to a law that bars any driver under the age of 21 from transporting alcohol. Currently, minors can only transport alcohol if they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or spouse.
The amendment backed by the committee would add siblings over age 25, stepparents, grandparents and domestic partners to the list.
