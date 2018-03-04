Job-training groups get funds withheld by Maine governor

Job-training groups across Maine say they've received about $8 million in federal funding withheld by the state's Republican governor.
Maine Public reports regional workforce boards say they've finally received funds held up for months.
Coastal Counties Workforce sued the LePage administration last fall demanding the release of the funds. A judge ruled in its favor in January.
Gov. Paul LePage dropped his appeal Thursday.
The Maine State Workforce Board in January required the boards to spend at least 70 percent of the federal funds on job training.
Northeastern Workforce Development Board Executive Director Joanna Russell says that target isn't feasible because federal law requires spending on areas like case management.
