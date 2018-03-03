Maine seeking feedback about creating new Opportunity Zones

Maine officials are soliciting feedback about the use of a new federal program designed to bring jobs and growth to localized areas.
The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development says it wants input about the creation of "Opportunity Zones." The state says the creation of an Opportunity Zone could bring tax benefits to help attract new investment and stimulate growth.
The federal government wants designations of Opportunity Zones to be completed by March 21. One quarter of Maine's 123 low-income census tracts are eligible to be designated as Opportunity Zones according to the state.
The Opportunity Zones program was created last year. The state is taking public comments until March 9.
Comments