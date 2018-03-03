Ives' challenge forces Rauner to keep eyes on GOP primary

Illinois conservatives are challenging incumbent governor Bruce Rauner with an upstart campaign by a state representative.
Wheaton Rep. Jeanne Ives offers voters a more conservative choice in the March 20 primary election. She challenged the first-term Rauner because she says he has "betrayed" the GOP platform by signing laws expanding abortion, limiting police interaction with immigrants and a school-funding revamp Ives said unfairly favors Chicago.
Rauner's first term was marred by a two-year budget stalemate with Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago. He pledges to reverse the tax increase that ended the impasse, freeze local property taxes and push term limits to get rid of Madigan.
Ives wants a 1 percent cap on property taxes as a percentage of home value. She claims she'd make budget cuts necessary to reverse the tax increase.
