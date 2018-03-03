FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Rauner is trying to win a second term after becoming Illinois' first Republican governor in a decade with promises to shake up Springfield and pass a business-friendly agenda. But first he faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who jumped into the race after he angered conservatives with his actions on issues such as abortion and illegal immigration.
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Rauner is trying to win a second term after becoming Illinois' first Republican governor in a decade with promises to shake up Springfield and pass a business-friendly agenda. But first he faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who jumped into the race after he angered conservatives with his actions on issues such as abortion and illegal immigration. The State Journal-Register via AP File Rich Saal

Ives' challenge forces Rauner to keep eyes on GOP primary

By JOHN O'CONNOR AP Political Writer

March 03, 2018 12:40 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois conservatives are challenging incumbent governor Bruce Rauner with an upstart campaign by a state representative.

Wheaton Rep. Jeanne Ives offers voters a more conservative choice in the March 20 primary election. She challenged the first-term Rauner because she says he has "betrayed" the GOP platform by signing laws expanding abortion, limiting police interaction with immigrants and a school-funding revamp Ives said unfairly favors Chicago.

Rauner's first term was marred by a two-year budget stalemate with Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago. He pledges to reverse the tax increase that ended the impasse, freeze local property taxes and push term limits to get rid of Madigan.

Ives wants a 1 percent cap on property taxes as a percentage of home value. She claims she'd make budget cuts necessary to reverse the tax increase.

