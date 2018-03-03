Ives' challenge forces Rauner to keep eyes on GOP primary

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Rauner is trying to win a second term after becoming Illinois' first Republican governor in a decade with promises to shake up Springfield and pass a business-friendly agenda. But first he faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who jumped into the race after he angered conservatives with his actions on issues such as abortion and illegal immigration. The State Journal-Register via AP File Rich Saal