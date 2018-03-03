Republicans ignore Trump's policy whims _ but not on trade

In this Jan. 25, 2018 photo, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters as he arrives at the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is moderating bipartisan negotiations on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington. Republicans in Congress have learned to ignore President Trump's policy whims, knowing whatever he says one day he'll change by the next. There's even a name for it: the Tuesday president or the Thursday president, referring to his two-day reversal on immigration. But Trump's decision to impose tariffs is another matter. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo