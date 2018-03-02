Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Riley Starks of Lummi Island Wild shows three of the farm-raised Atlantic salmon that were caught alongside four healthy Kings in Point Williams, Wash. The Washington Legislature on Friday, March 2, 2018, voted to phase out marine Atlantic salmon aquaculture, an industry that has operated for decades in the state but has come under fire after tens of thousands of nonnative fish escaped into local waters last summer. The Seattle Times via AP, File Dean Rutz