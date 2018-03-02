The Latest: More violence reported in Italy vote campaign

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni arrives for a meeting of European Socialists prior to an EU summit in Brussels. Italy's March 4 election might have no clear winner. A Roman from a noble family, Gentiloni, 63, cut his political teeth at a classics high school considered the choice of Rome’s bourgeois class, assuming the role of as a leader of left-wing students during Italy’s hot years of far-right and far-left youth dissent. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, FILE AP Photo