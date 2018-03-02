The Latest: Only 13 NRA members used discount Delta withdrew

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, a Delta Air Lines flight takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Georgia lawmakers punished Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines on Thursday, March 1, 2018, for its decision to cut business ties with the National Rifle Association in the wake of a shooting at a Florida high school that killed over a dozen people. A tax measure, which was stripped of a jet-fuel tax break, passed the GOP-dominated Senate 44-10. David Goldman, File AP Photo