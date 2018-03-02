China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes

In this Aug. 1, 2016 photo, laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no immediate response to President Donald Trump’s plan to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum. The Commerce Ministry said Friday, March 2, 2018, that Beijing has satisfied its trade obligations and appealed to Washington to settle disputes through negotiation. Chinatopix Via AP, File)