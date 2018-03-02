Trump EPA moves to roll back more rules on fuels pollution

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt attends a meeting with state and local officials in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration is rewriting Obama-era rules governing pollution from oil and gas operations and coal ash dumps, moves that opponents say will significantly weaken protections for human health and the environment. The EPA announced the changes Thursday, March 1, the latest in series of actions in the last year to roll back regulations opposed by the fossil-fuel industry. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo