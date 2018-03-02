The Latest: Gov. Inslee vetoes legislative exemption bill

Kento Azegami, left, and Jeanne Blackburn answer phones at the front desk at Gov. Jay Inslee's office in Olympia, Wash., on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Inslee's office has been receiving thousands of emails and phone calls asking him to veto a bill passed hastily by the Washington Legislature last week that would circumvent a recent court ruling that found state lawmakers are fully subject to the state's Public Records Act. Rachel La Corte AP Photo