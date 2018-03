China criticizes US trade report but silent on tariff hikes

FILE - In this file photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2007, a Chinese worker performs welding work on steel rods using a steel drill at a construction site in Beijing. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no immediate response to President Donald Trump’s plan to hike tariffs on steel and aluminum. The Commerce Ministry said Friday, March 2, 2018, that Beijing has satisfied its trade obligations and appealed to Washington to settle disputes through negotiation. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo