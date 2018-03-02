Delta subjected to retribution in Georgia for crossing NRA

Senator Steve Henson, D - Stone Mountain, speaks Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Atlanta, in opposition to HB 918. He said that while he supported portions of the bill, he thought the state should look to funding programs such as education. The Georgia Senate passed legislation to lower the state income tax rate now that the bill no longer includes a tax break for Delta. The House may take it up as well, giving it final approval and sending it to Gov. Nathan Deal, who has promised to sign it. Deal cleared the way for it Wednesday, agreeing to sign the measure without the Delta break he wanted. The governor said he will seek the Delta tax break in separate legislation Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Bob Andres