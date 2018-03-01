Companies look to China's legislature for quicker reforms

FILE - In this March 12, 2017 file photo, delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and members of the Politburo Standing Committee arrive for a plenary session of the National People's Congress

NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Businesspeople are looking to China's ceremonial legislature for assurance President Xi Jinping is speeding up reforms aimed at making the cooling economy more productive as he prepares the country for a return to one-man rule.