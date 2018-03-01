Sports betting's big wager: Will younger bettors ante up?

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, left, and state Sen. Raymond Lesniak talk after a news conference at the Supreme Court where a case on sports betting is being heard in Washington. New Jersey has challenged the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, the 1992 law forbidding all but Nevada and three other states from authorizing gambling on college and professional sports. Only Nevada offers betting on single games. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo