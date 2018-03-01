West Virginia House approves raises to end teacher strike

Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlined the terms for ending the walkout on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.Va., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Striking teachers are to return to the classroom on Thursday, Justice said in announcing he is offering teachers and school service personnel a revised 5 percent pay raise in the first year to end their statewide walkout. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Craig Hudson