Cuomo, Rochester mayor name panel for downtown river project

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren have come up with a 12-member panel that will oversee a proposed $50 million revitalization of the city's downtown.
The fellow Democrats announced Tuesday that they've chosen a dozen community members to serve on the advisory panel of the "ROC The Riverway" project Cuomo unveiled earlier this month as part of his $168 billion state budget proposal.
The project calls for improving recreational opportunities and public spaces along the Genesee River where it flows through Rochester's downtown business and entertainment district.
The local advisory panel will recommend projects for investment using the $50 million in Empire State Development funding and leveraging private dollars.
The panel will hold a series of public meetings, with the first set for March 6 at Monroe Community College's downtown campus.
