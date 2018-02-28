Survey: Residents favor legalizing small amount of marijuana

A survey of New Hampshire residents shows the majority favors a proposed law that would legalize possession of a small amount of marijuana and growing up to six plants in their home, but wouldn't legalize or tax the sale of marijuana.
Support for the legislation is bipartisan: 61 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of Independents and 49 percent of Republicans support it. The findings are based on the latest Granite State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.
A majority of the group also show support for keeping the minimum age to buy alcohol at 21 and tobacco at 18 unchanged.
The phone poll of 566 randomly selected adults was conducted between Feb. 10 and Feb. 21. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
