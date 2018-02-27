Judge sides with Trump on challenge to Mexico border wall

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 rejected arguments by the state of California and advocacy groups that the administration overreached by waiving laws requiring environmental and other reviews before construction could begin. Elliott Spagat, File AP Photo