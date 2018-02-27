Murphy signs order to establish jobs council in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an order setting up a council focused on growing the state's economy.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed the executive order Tuesday in Dayton at an operating engineers' union facility.
Murphy says the Jobs and Economic Opportunity Council will analyze state and national trends, focusing on expanding and attracting jobs to New Jersey.
He says the council will consist of members of his Cabinet, including Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver as well as the treasurer and commissioners of labor, education and banking and insurance.
Murphy cast the order as part of his campaign promise to build a "stronger and fairer" economy.
New Jersey's unemployment rate is down from highs near 10 percent during the recession to 5 percent. But it's lower than the national rate of 4.1 percent.
