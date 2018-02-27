Bernie Sanders' son running for Congress in New Hampshire

FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., his wife Jane Sanders, and his son Levi Sanders arrive at a primary night rally in Essex Junction, Vt. Levi Sanders is joining seven fellow New Hampshire Democrats and three Republicans running for the 1st Congressional District seat in 2018. Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter is stepping down after her term ends. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo