Group interrupts environmental conservation budget hearing

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 11:53 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Environmental conservation activists calling for passage of proposed climate change legislation interrupted the start of a joint public hearing on New York state's budget proposal.

State Senate and Assembly were about to hear testimony Tuesday in Albany on the environmental conservation portion of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $168 billion spending plan when NY Renews member Giovaria Hernandez of the Bronx stood up and called on lawmakers to approve the Climate and Community Protection Act.

The Canisius College graduate student refused a Legislature staffer's orders to sit down and spoke for five minutes before leaving with several dozen other chanting demonstrators.

While some advocates support Cuomo's initiatives, others say he's not doing enough for environmental protection at a time when the Trump administration wants to cut federal programs.

