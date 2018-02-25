University of Central Missouri focuses on retention

As it searches for ways to respond to budget cuts, the University of Central Missouri plans to focus on retaining students who might be in danger of dropping out.
The university in Warrensburg cut more than $20 million from its budget last year because of decline in state funding and international student enrollments. Gov. Eric Greitens has proposed another $159 million in cuts for higher education this year, which would cost Central Missouri another $5.6 million.
The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports school president Charles Ambrose says the school wants to improve its retention rate from about 72 percent to 80 percent, which would add revenue.
Ambrose says as many as 150 jobs could be affected by the budget cuts, and some departments and programs will have to be restructured.
