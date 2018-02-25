Vermont has plan to release documents in ski resort fraud

The state of Vermont has a plan to release documents related to the ongoing investigation of investment fraud at the Jay Peak ski area.
On Friday, the Department of Financial Regulation and the Attorney General's office filed a court motion to expedite disclosure of documents relating to the investment program used to fund projects at Jay Peak and other projects in northeastern Vermont.
Financial Regulation is working with a vendor to remove personally identifiable information from documents. The first 5,000 documents are ready to be released.
A judge recently approved a legal settlement with resort owner Ariel Quiros.
Never miss a local story.
Quiros and his business partner, William Stenger were accused in 2016 of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through the federal EB-5 visa program.
Comments