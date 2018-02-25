Microsoft fights US in high court to protect global business

FILE - This April 12, 2016, file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. Microsoft has an eye on its international customers as it confronts the Trump administration in a Supreme Court fight about turning over emails to investigators. The justices will hear arguments Feb. 26, 2018, over whether the company, as part of an international drug trafficking investigation, must comply with an American warrant for emails stored on a server in a Microsoft facility in Dublin, Ireland. Michel Euler, File AP Photo