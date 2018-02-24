GOP tax law leads to a tax hike, more revenue in some states

FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, Reps. Rick Edmonds, from left, R-Baton Rouge, Tanner Magee, R-Houma, and Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, talk about budget cut proposals ahead of the House Appropriations Committee meeting in Baton Rouge, La. A tax overhaul is giving most Americans a break on their federal income taxes. But fallout from the same law means many people could actually see their state income taxes rise. “It was a like a gift from God,” Magee said of the extra tax revenue. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo