US lands agency makeover would diminish Washington's power

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks to reporters at a conservation announcement at the Western Conservation and Hunting Expo in Salt Lake City. On Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, Zinke will announce he will revise proposed new regional boundaries for the Interior Department as part of a major reorganization of the agency. The new boundaries would more closely follow state lines, a change from his earlier proposal, which largely ignored state boundaries and relied mostly on rivers and other natural features. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo