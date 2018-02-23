Trump Jr.'s foreign policy speech in India boosts concerns

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of President Donald Trump, attends an event at the Trump Tower in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. For over a week the front pages of many Indian newspapers have promised that buyers who put down a deposit for an apartment in the new Trump Towers in a New Delhi suburb will get to spend Friday evening being wined and dined by Trump Jr. But the money had to be paid, the ads said, before Thursday. AP Photo)