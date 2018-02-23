AP sources: Adelson offers to help pay for Jerusalem embassy

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, Chief Executive of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Sheldon Adelson sits with his wife Miriam waits for the presidential debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Adelson has proposed paying for at least part of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, four U.S. officials told The Associated Press, and the Trump administration is considering the offer. Lawyers at the State Department are looking into the legality of the highly unconventional proposal to cover part or all of the embassy’s costs through private donations, the administration officials said. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo