Rare Declaration of Independence copy 1 of James Madison's 2

This April 5, 2017 image provided by Seth Kaller, Inc. shows a rare parchment copy of the Declaration of Independence, made in Washington in the 1820s for founding father James Madison. During the Civil War, the precious document was hidden behind wallpaper in a home in Virginia to keep Union soldiers from finding it. Later, it sat in a closet in Kentucky, in a broken frame, unappreciated and stored in a cardboard box. Seth Kaller INC. via AP)