Pensioners protest as thousands blocked the area in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The pensioners are demanding decent pensions that keep up with inflation.
Pensioners protest as thousands blocked the area in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The pensioners are demanding decent pensions that keep up with inflation. Paul White AP Photo
Pensioners protest as thousands blocked the area in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The pensioners are demanding decent pensions that keep up with inflation. Paul White AP Photo

Business

Retirees protest across Spain to call for higher pensions

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 08:24 AM

MADRID

Retirees are demonstrating across Spain, calling for higher pensions and urging authorities to ensure funding for social security.

The biggest protests are in cities including Bilbao, Barcelona and the capital, Madrid, where thousands screamed "Thieves, thieves!" at the gates of the national parliament, blocking traffic and facing off with rows of police.

Protesters held signs calling the 0.25 percent increase in pensions this year "miserable," saying it's not enough to keep up with inflation.

Organizers, including the biggest workers' unions in Spain, petitioned parliament to call on political parties to stop blocking changes to the laws on pensions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Experts have raised concerns about the sustainability of pension payouts in an aging Spain, with fewer workers contributing to the national social security fund.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble'

View More Video