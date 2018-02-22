Business

Armstrong officially announcing run for Congress

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 07:26 AM

DICKINSON, N.D.

North Dakota Republican state Sen. Kelly Armstrong is running for the congressional seat currently held by Rep. Kevin Cramer.

Armstrong plans to officially launch his campaign Thursday with a rally in his hometown of Dickinson. Then Armstrong will travel to Bismarck for a rally before ending the day in Fargo.

He'll face Tiffany Abentroth and Sen. Tom Campbell in the Republican primary. Ben Hanson is running as a Democrat.

Cramer is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Armstrong, an attorney, has strong ties to North Dakota's oil industry. His father, Mike, is a longtime oil driller, who has been a competitor, colleague and bird-hunting buddy for decades with billionaire Harold Hamm, considered the godfather of North Dakota's oil industry.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble'

View More Video