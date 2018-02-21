More than $500M in extra revenue expected for Utah budget

Utah lawmakers setting this year's state budget estimate they will have more than $500 million in surplus tax collections to work with.
Legislators released estimates Wednesday showing a $453 million surplus to spend on ongoing costs like salaries and $128 million for one-time projects like construction.
Senate budget chairman Jerry Stevenson says a lot of requests are being made for the money and all of the projects from lawmakers won't be funded.
The extra money doesn't include $25 to $80 million extra the state is expected to collect because of the major overhaul of the nation's tax code passed by Congress in December.
Never miss a local story.
The Deseret News reports GOP legislative leaders are proposing to use some of that money to trim Utah's individual and corporate tax rates to 4.95 percent, down from 5 percent.
That would cost about $55 million.
Comments