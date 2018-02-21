Former US Army member sentenced for false tax returns

A former member of the U.S. Army has been sentenced for preparing false tax returns that resulted in the government's loss of more than $700,000.
The State of Columbia reports that an Internal Revenue Service investigation determined that the returns Desmond Lamar Williams prepared for tax years 2011-2014 contained false information. The office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake says Williams was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months in prison.
Williams served in the Columbia area, and was an active duty member for years.
Comments