Business

Former US Army member sentenced for false tax returns

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 06:35 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A former member of the U.S. Army has been sentenced for preparing false tax returns that resulted in the government's loss of more than $700,000.

The State of Columbia reports that an Internal Revenue Service investigation determined that the returns Desmond Lamar Williams prepared for tax years 2011-2014 contained false information. The office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake says Williams was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months in prison.

Williams served in the Columbia area, and was an active duty member for years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NASA's first chief astronomer, the 'Mother of Hubble'

View More Video