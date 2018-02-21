Indianapolis slims down request to voters for more funding

Indiana's largest school district is slimming down its request for additional tax dollars from voters.
The Indianapolis Star reports the new plan seeks to generate about $750 million over eight years, down from the initial $936 million request that was to go before voters on the May primary ballot. The money would help pay for teacher raises, school building improvements and special education services.
The change comes after concerns about the tax impact of the proposal. The new plan was approved Tuesday night by the Board of School Commissioners.
Should it pass, a revised operating referendum will provide the school district with an additional $65.7 million each year A $200 million capital referendum — for building improvements and other capital projects — that's also going before voters remains unchanged.
