Mississippi attorney pleads guilty to tax crime

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 07:12 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

A recently unsealed federal case says a Mississippi attorney has pleaded guilty to filing a false corporate tax return. The Hattiesburg American cites documents in the case that were unsealed on Saturday that say attorney John Lee filed a corporate tax return in 2012 for his law office that said it owed nothing in taxes, when he really owed almost $142,000.

Lee is known in the Hattiesburg community for his role in the trial of a former Forrest County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy and his wife who were found guilty in 2016 of tax fraud. A Monday release says the FBI Hattiesburg Task Force and IRS investigated.

Lee pleaded guilty on Sept. 22. He faces up to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine when he's sentenced March 14.

