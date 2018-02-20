EU advocate says Poland broke law by logging in forest

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2010 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles views bison at a reserve in Poland's Bialowieza forest in Bialowieza, Poland. The European Union’s top advocate says Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018, that Poland has infringed environmental laws with its massive logging of trees in one of Europe’s last pristine forests. Czarek Sokolowski, Pool, File AP Photo