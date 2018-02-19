Caricature of Thai scholar raises money for dissidents

FILE - In this May 11, 2011 file photo, historian Somsak Jeamteerasakul holds flowers from his supporters as he walks out of a police station, where police heard about an article he wrote about a Thai royal family member, in Bangkok, Thailand. A Thai legal aid group said Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, that a caricature of historian Somsak Jeamteerasakul, a critic in exile of Thailand's monarchy, was auctioned online for $6,400 to be used to bail out political prisoners. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo