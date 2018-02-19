In Italy's poorer south, populist party woos angry voters

A view of one of the buldings of “Le Vele di Scampia”, the Sails of Scampia), a public housing project which for over a decate was the center for the Camorra Mafia syndicate's drug business and which has served as a backdrop for the hit movie and TV series "Gomorrah", in Naples, southern Italy, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Whichever party can convert voters’ palpable anger in the south into support in Italy’s March 4 election could very well determine who governs Italy, a few dozen southern races, including in the Campania region embracing Naples, are critical.